trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Lowered to $1.70 at DA Davidson

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRVG. Mizuho decreased their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered trivago from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.10.

trivago stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.51. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of trivago by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

