Trodl Price Tops $0.0002 (TRO)

Trodl (TRO) traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Trodl has a market capitalization of $35,747.39 and approximately $13,984.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trodl coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Trodl has traded up 90.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 487.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.66 or 0.22772179 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 555% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00104909 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002323 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00834342 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Trodl
Trodl’s total supply is 597,534,631 coins and its circulating supply is 149,095,543 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Trodl
