Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.50 Per Share

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Troy Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.49. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Troy Income & Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 70.25 ($0.85) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £203.22 million and a P/E ratio of 220.29. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 66.60 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 83 ($1.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David N. C. Garman purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £106,500 ($128,685.36).

Troy Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

