Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance
Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $18.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently -7.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on TNP shares. StockNews.com raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.
