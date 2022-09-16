Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $18.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently -7.17%.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter valued at $394,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter valued at $2,124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 39.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNP shares. StockNews.com raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

