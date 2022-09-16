Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

Shares of TWLV remained flat at $9.83 during trading hours on Friday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,201. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 98,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 631,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 31,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

