Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up about 2.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $19,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE TYL opened at $362.76 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.55.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

