Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

