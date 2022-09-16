UBIX.Network (UBX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

UBIX.Network (UBX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, UBIX.Network has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One UBIX.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UBIX.Network has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $346,342.00 worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 490.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,642.06 or 0.23424566 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 553.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00104886 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002330 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00835835 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
UBIX.Network Profile
UBIX.Network’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. UBIX.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,558,153,243 coins. UBIX.Network’s official Twitter account is @UBIX_Network. UBIX.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ubix_network. The official website for UBIX.Network is ubix.network.
