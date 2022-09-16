Ultra Clear 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,396.00 (UCR)

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra Clear has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra Clear coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 311.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15,604.82 or 0.78377538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 596.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00102440 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,909.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Ultra Clear Profile
Ultra Clear (CRYPTO:UCR) is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net.
