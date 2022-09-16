Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Cut by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE UNP opened at $218.36 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.19.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

