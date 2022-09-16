UNION Protocol Governance Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $240,255.81 (UNN)

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a market cap of $240,255.81 and approximately $49,960.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNION Protocol Governance Token was first traded on November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 coins. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official website is www.unn.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNION Protocol Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNION Protocol Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNION Protocol Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

