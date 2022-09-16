United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 340,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

United Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of United Insurance stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 77,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,810. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.