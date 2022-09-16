United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 0.6 %

United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 171.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 145,378 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 91,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

