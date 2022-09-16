United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
United Microelectronics Trading Down 0.6 %
United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Microelectronics (UMC)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.