United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Short Interest Down 23.4% in August

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

United States Antimony Price Performance

UAMY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 277,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,538. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.85. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.10.

Insider Activity at United States Antimony

In other news, Director Lloyd Bardswich bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,277 shares in the company, valued at $44,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,525. 4.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

