United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Short Interest Down 23.4% in August

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
UAMY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 277,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,538. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.85. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.10.
In other news, Director Lloyd Bardswich bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,277 shares in the company, valued at $44,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,525. 4.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
