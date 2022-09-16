United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 157,238 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

United States Antimony Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

In related news, Director Lloyd Bardswich purchased 70,000 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,231.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,525 over the last 90 days. 4.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

