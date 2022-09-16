United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Down 18.0% in August

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 877,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

UTHR stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.46 and its 200-day moving average is $208.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $245.48. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $1,452,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,529.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,212 shares of company stock worth $6,330,244 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after buying an additional 179,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,622,000 after buying an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

