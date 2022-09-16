Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,847,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,256,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 868,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Unum Group by 8,319.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 831,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 821,252 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.