Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EZU. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS:EZU traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,983 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

