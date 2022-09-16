Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,417 Shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned 1.05% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 223.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SVXY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,743. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.