Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,626 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.04.

