Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Update

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 367,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Uranium Royalty from $5.20 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Uranium Royalty stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,611. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UROY. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 50.0% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

