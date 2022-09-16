urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Up 25.6% in August

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ UGRO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 93,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,302. The company has a market cap of $32.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.72. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.42 million. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. On average, research analysts expect that urban-gro will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UGRO. Maxim Group decreased their target price on urban-gro from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on urban-gro in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 650,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 40,634 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 182,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,143 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

