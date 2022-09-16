Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UBA. StockNews.com lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE:UBA opened at $15.95 on Monday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

