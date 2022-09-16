USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

USA Truck Stock Performance

Shares of USAK remained flat at $31.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $286.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 639.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.