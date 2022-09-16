Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the August 15th total of 61,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Usio

In other Usio news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $71,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,007,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Usio news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 144,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $243,430.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,052,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,479.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $71,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,007,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,344 shares of company stock worth $539,130. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Usio Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USIO shares. TheStreet lowered Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Usio stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 6,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,329. The company has a market cap of $38.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. Usio has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

