UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Down 42.4% in August

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of UTSI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 1,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,215. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

