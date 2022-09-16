Vale (NYSE:VALE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.04.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vale will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.