Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,647. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.07.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

