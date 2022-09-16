Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 846,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,485 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VEA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 373,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611,721. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70.

