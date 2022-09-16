Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 565,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,509,553. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.