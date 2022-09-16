Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.60. 10,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,506. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

