Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Raised by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VOE stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

