Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,466,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.45. The company had a trading volume of 118,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,583. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.94.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

