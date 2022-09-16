Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Cut by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.60 on Friday, hitting $354.08. The stock had a trading volume of 108,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,638. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

