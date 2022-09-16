Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,989. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.