Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading 8.1% Higher

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.67. 28,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,583,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
