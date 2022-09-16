Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Up 8.1%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 28,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,583,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company.

Velo3D Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Institutional Trading of Velo3D

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 million. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLD. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,720,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Velo3D by 46.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,193,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the second quarter worth approximately $3,847,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Velo3D by 67.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 917,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Velo3D by 322.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 653,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

