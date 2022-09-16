Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) Short Interest Up 49.2% in August

Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the August 15th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velocity Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 138.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Velocity Acquisition by 8.3% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Velocity Acquisition by 39.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 181,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Velocity Acquisition by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 2,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 322,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 310,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Velocity Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VELO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,825. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Velocity Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

