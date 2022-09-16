Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) President Ryan Steelberg Buys 15,420 Shares

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) President Ryan Steelberg acquired 15,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $107,631.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,645.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Steelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veritone alerts:

On Tuesday, September 13th, Ryan Steelberg acquired 35,367 shares of Veritone stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $241,202.94.

Veritone Stock Performance

VERI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.14. 619,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,437. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.72 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 72.24% and a negative net margin of 40.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veritone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veritone by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

(Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.