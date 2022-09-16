Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Short Interest Update

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 23.0% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 272,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 756.1% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VET. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 7.0 %

VET traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,263,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.43.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

