Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) & Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Head to Head Review

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Resources has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vermilion Energy and Allied Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 5 5 0 2.50 Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus target price of $40.22, suggesting a potential upside of 73.90%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Allied Resources.

25.0% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Allied Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy 28.34% 43.05% 15.70% Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Allied Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $1.66 billion 2.29 $916.54 million $3.98 5.81 Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Resources.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Allied Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia. It also owns 20% interests in the offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production facilities that covers 59,553 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 401 net producing conventional natural gas wells and 2,132 net producing light and medium crude oil wells in Canada; 167.6 net producing light and medium crude oil wells in the United States; 297.0 net producing light and medium crude oil wells and 3 net producing conventional natural gas wells in France; and 47 net producing natural gas wells in the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Allied Resources

(Get Rating)

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.