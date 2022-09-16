Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 2,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,264,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
EVTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Vertical Aerospace from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
