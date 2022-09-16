Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:VVI opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. Viad has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $762.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,881,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,186,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,587,000 after buying an additional 41,112 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 83.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 898,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after buying an additional 408,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in Viad by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

