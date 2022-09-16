Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.
Viad Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:VVI opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. Viad has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $762.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00.
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
