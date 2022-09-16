Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sammy Khalifa Sells 4,551 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $18,977.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,022,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,899.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,097 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $15,691.51.

On Thursday, August 25th, Sammy Khalifa sold 3,072 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $12,687.36.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Sammy Khalifa sold 1,521 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $6,023.16.

On Thursday, July 14th, Sammy Khalifa sold 6,862 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $21,889.78.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Sammy Khalifa sold 2,882 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $10,663.40.

Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 2.4 %

RBOT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 688,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,887. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $492.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

