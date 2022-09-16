Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW) Short Interest Down 27.8% in August

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vickers Vantage Corp. I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Trading Up 6.7 %

Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,022. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73.

