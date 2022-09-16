Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 121 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $358.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

