Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $42,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.41.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

