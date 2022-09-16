Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $56,000 in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $24.55 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87.

