Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $25.01 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15.

