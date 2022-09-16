Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 2,121 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,026,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45,678 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 210,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 41,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 42,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2,788.2% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 54,035 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

